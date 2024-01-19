News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Land-for-jobs scam: ED issues fresh summons to Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi

Land-for-jobs scam: ED issues fresh summons to Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 19, 2024 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and his son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning at its Patna office in connection with the alleged railways land-for-jobs money laundering case, official sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav with his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and mother and party leader Rabri Devi during his birthday celebration, in Patna, November 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

While Prasad has been asked to depose on January 29, Tejashwi has been called the next day on January 30.

 

A team went to the official residence of Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna to deliver the summons, they said.

The two have been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office on Bank Road in the capital.

The duo had skipped the earlier summonses issued in this case.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CBI arrests Lalu's 'man Friday' in land-for-jobs scam
CBI arrests Lalu's 'man Friday' in land-for-jobs scam
ED attaches Rs 6-cr assets of Lalu's family, firms
ED attaches Rs 6-cr assets of Lalu's family, firms
ED files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad's family
ED files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad's family
World No 1 An Se Young exits India Open with injury
World No 1 An Se Young exits India Open with injury
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1%, sales down marginally
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1%, sales down marginally
Mahua vacates bungalow as govt sends eviction team
Mahua vacates bungalow as govt sends eviction team
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 50-day parole
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 50-day parole
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CBI files fresh charge-sheet against Lalu, Rabri

CBI files fresh charge-sheet against Lalu, Rabri

'If harassment leads to...': Lalu's daughter's warning

'If harassment leads to...': Lalu's daughter's warning

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances