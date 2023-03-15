News
Delhi court gives bail to Lalu, Rabri, Misa in land-for-job case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 15, 2023 11:56 IST
A Delhi court on Wednesday gave bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader  Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the land-for-jobs case, New Delhi, March 15, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Lalu Prasad, 74, who underwent a kidney transplant recently and was in a wheelchair, reached the Rouse Avenue court around 10 am but the proceedings were delayed. The family appeared before special judge Geetanjali Goel around 11 am.

The bail was given on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the like amount each.

 

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad's family when he was railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, in its charge sheet, alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

As a quid pro quo, it alleged, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives and family members sold land to Lalu Prasad's family members at highly discounted rates up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

On February 27, special judge Goel issued summons to the accused persons, including Misa Bharti, and directed them to appear before the court on March 15.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
