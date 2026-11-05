Kanpur Land Dispute: Four Injured In Clashes, Two Arrested

A land dispute in Kanpur's Dehli Ujagar village escalated into a violent clash with gunfire on Wednesday, leaving four injured and leading to two arrests, highlighting the volatile nature of property conflicts.

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Key Points Four individuals sustained injuries following a violent clash over a land dispute in Dehli Ujagar village, Kanpur, on Wednesday.

The dispute arose when a new owner's family began fencing an orchard, which was opposed by another group around 15 days ago.

Police have arrested two accused, Ajay Pal Singh alias Munna and his son Shashikant alias Gopu, in connection with the incident.

All four injured persons are reported to be stable.

A police officer was reprimanded for alleged negligence in handling prior complaints related to the dispute.

Four persons were injured when two groups clashed and opened fire following a land dispute in Dehli Ujagar village here, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Violent Clash

Police have arrested two accused persons, identified as Ajay Pal Singh alias Munna (60) and his son Shashikant alias Gopu (36), in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vipin Tada told PTI.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the parties had purchased an orchard in the village around 15 days ago. Trouble broke out when members of the new owner's family reached the orchard and started fencing work, which was opposed by the other group, Tada said.

An argument between the two sides soon turned violent, with one side allegedly opening fire, leaving four people injured, he added.

Police Action And Aftermath

The injured were identified as Mahesh Rajput, Akhilesh, Shiva and another person whose identity is yet to be established.

All four are stable, Tada said.

Tada, who visited the spot along with Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Deependra Nath Chaudhary, pulled up Bidhnu Station House Officer Tej Bahadur Singh over alleged negligence in handling complaints related to the dispute.

BJP MLA from Bithoor Abhijeet Singh Sanga visited the injured at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital and met their families, assuring them of strict action against those responsible.