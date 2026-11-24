The protesters alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court directive and demanded that the authorities implement the apex court directive as a one-time measure.

IMAGE: Devotees gather at Arulmigu Subramanya Swami Temple for darshan ahead of the total lunar eclipse, in Thiruparankundram, Tamil Nadu, September 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government defied the Supreme Court order on Tuesday evening as the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram, and not at the stone pillar on the hill as directed by the top court.

Key Points A number of BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries and a section of devotees, frustrated by the fact that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on the stone pillar, resorted to a sudden protest at Thirupparankundram.

The protesters alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court directive and demanded that the authorities implement the apex court directive as a one-time measure.

The police however tried to prevent them from assembling but the members resisted indulging in a scuffle with the policemen.

Even as it became clear that the government is not complying with the order, as the festival flame shone brightly only at the usual place at about 6 pm, it led to a charged atmosphere as members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu groups gathered at Thirupparankundram, opposing not lighting the lamp at the court-directed spot.

They staged a sudden protest at Thirupparankundram, alleging non-compliance with the Supreme Court directive. They demanded that the authorities implement the apex court's order as a one-time measure.

The police tried to prevent them from assembling, but the protesters resisted, leading to a scuffle. Some of them were detained. Women police personnel physically removed women protesters, who argued with them.

Hours before the protest, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, after an afternoon hearing, directed the district and temple authorities to comply with the Supreme Court's interim order permitting a one-time lighting at the disputed pillar. It ruled that a pending review petition did not excuse non-compliance. However, the lamp was not lit, leading to the protest.

Instead, a temple-authorised team, escorted by police, lit the lamp at the customary lamp-lighting mandapam of the Uchi Pillaiyar temple at 6 pm.

Earlier in the day, police detained several BJP and Hindu outfit leaders across the state and placed some under house arrest to prevent a large gathering at Thirupparankundram.

In contrast, divinity and serenity marked the occasion in Tiruvannamalai. At 6 pm sharp, the Maha Deepam was lit from a giant cauldron containing 3,500 kg of ghee, and the huge flame atop the 2,668-foot Arunachala Hill lit up the evening sky.

The Bharani Deepam had been lit inside the Arunachaleswarar Temple sanctum at 4 am. A sea of barefoot devotees moved steadily along the 14-km Girivalam (circumambulation) path around the hill.

For pilgrims like 62-year-old Meenakshi Sundaram, who has walked the circuit every Karthigai for two decades, the moment the giant copper cauldron brimming with ghee ignited was deeply personal.

"When that flame rises against the night sky, every worry feels a little lighter," he said, resting briefly along the crowded forest path.

At the heart of the celebration lies an enduring story of light conquering darkness: the Siva Purana legend of Lord Siva manifesting as an endless pillar of fire to humble the egos of Brahma and Vishnu, and the birth of Lord Murugan, nurtured as six sacred flames by the celestial maidens of the Karthigai constellation.

Millions of clay lamps glowed across the state as families lit them at their doorsteps and rooftops after decorating their homes with colourful rice-flour kolams (rangoli).

The familiar aroma of roasting puffed rice and melting jaggery filled the air as elders rolled out "pori urundai" and "appam", simple festive treats meant to be shared with family and neighbours.

Golden chariots and evening abhishekams drew thousands of families to the Murugan shrines at Palani, Thiruchendur, Swamimalai and Thiruthani, among the six revered abodes of Murugan (Arupadaiveedu).

Across the rest of Tamil Nadu, the mood remained celebratory.

At dusk, temple courtyards in Kanchipuram, Thanjavur and Chennai blazed briefly as tall cones of dried palmyra fronds, known as Sokkappanai, were set afire to symbolise the burning away of human ego.

Major Murugan and Siva shrines, as well as neighbourhood temples across Chennai, observed the traditional Sokkappanai (palm-leaf bonfire) and lamp-lighting rituals peacefully.