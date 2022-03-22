News
Lalu's health deteriorates, to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi

Lalu's health deteriorates, to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 22, 2022 16:37 IST
Incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad's health condition has deteriorated and he will be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi for better treatment, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives for dental treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science and College, in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

A medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi referred him to AIIMS New Delhi.

The former Bihar chief minister is most likely to be shifted to the hospital in the national capital on Tuesday itself, they said.

 

Dr Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad, told PTI, "The medical board has recommended that Prasad be referred to AIIMS New Delhi as his condition has deteriorated. We have forwarded the recommendation to the jail superintendent."

Prasad was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

The court had convicted Prasad on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after virtually hearing the arguments.

"Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," Dr Vidyapati said.

The ebullient politician suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems.

"His kidney is functioning at 15-20 per cent capacity," Dr Vidyapati said.

Jharkhand IG, Prisons, Manoj Kumar, said, "The order has been given to shift Lalu Prasad to AIIMS, New Delhi. As per procedure, the jail superintendent, on basis of medical board recommendations, sought formal permission for shifting the convicted patient to another hospital."

Kumar said that the jail superintendent, in coordination with the district administration, will make arrangements for shifting the patient either by train or air ambulance.

Sources said that Prasad will most likely be shifted to the hospital in the national capital during the day.

After his conviction in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth and final one against him in the fodder scam, the ailing 73-year-old was lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail and then shifted to state-run RIMS on health grounds.

In jail since December 2017, Prasad served most of his sentence period at the RIMS.

He was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi in January last year after his health condition deteriorated.

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Lalu Yadav Is Back Where He Belongs
Lalu's absence makes family feud grow stronger
Lalu addresses RJD workers, slams Modi-Nitish duo
Haryana passes anti-conversion bill amid Cong walkout
SEE: What Malinga The Slinga Told Royals
Akhilesh, Azam quit Lok Sabha, to concentrate on UP
What are Kareena-Alia-Ranbir up to?
The War Against Coronavirus

