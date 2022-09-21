News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lalbaugcha Raja fined Rs 3.66L for creating potholes

Lalbaugcha Raja fined Rs 3.66L for creating potholes

September 21, 2022 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 3.66 lakh on Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for creating 183 potholes on the road during Ganeshotsav this year.

IMAGE: Devotees take Mumbai's popular Lalbaughcha Raja for immersion in the Arabian Sea. Photograph: PTI Photo

A fine of Rs 2,000 has been charged for each pothole, Mumbai's civic body said.

 

The decision was taken following an inspection by civic officials after the festival to check if organising committees or mandals have damaged the roads by digging them for the purpose of affixing bamboo sticks and setting up barricades in the vicinity of the pandals.

In a letter issued to the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesh festival committee, the BMC's E ward office has stated that the stretch of the road between Dr Babasaheb Road and TB Kadam Marg has been damaged.

The Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest and popular Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, attracting devotees from across the state and country during the ten-day-long festival.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
Counting Time At Lalbaug Cha Raja
Counting Time At Lalbaug Cha Raja
First Look: Lalbaugcha Raja 2022
First Look: Lalbaugcha Raja 2022
20 dead in Maharashtra during Ganesh visarjan
20 dead in Maharashtra during Ganesh visarjan
Cong slams Patra over Rahul's pic with hijab-clad girl
Cong slams Patra over Rahul's pic with hijab-clad girl
Remembering The Yatris Before Rahul
Remembering The Yatris Before Rahul
Bumrah's absence makes a big difference: Hardik
Bumrah's absence makes a big difference: Hardik
Vikram Vedha's Yogita Bihani: Glam-Chic
Vikram Vedha's Yogita Bihani: Glam-Chic
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

The Lalbaugcha Raja Gold-Silver Auction

The Lalbaugcha Raja Gold-Silver Auction

Kajol Seeks Blessings From Lalbaugcha Raja

Kajol Seeks Blessings From Lalbaugcha Raja

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances