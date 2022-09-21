Lalbaugcha Raja fined Rs 3.66L for creating potholes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 3.66 lakh on Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for creating 183 potholes on the road during Ganeshotsav this year.

IMAGE: Devotees take Mumbai's popular Lalbaughcha Raja for immersion in the Arabian Sea. Photograph: PTI Photo

A fine of Rs 2,000 has been charged for each pothole, Mumbai's civic body said.

The decision was taken following an inspection by civic officials after the festival to check if organising committees or mandals have damaged the roads by digging them for the purpose of affixing bamboo sticks and setting up barricades in the vicinity of the pandals.

In a letter issued to the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesh festival committee, the BMC's E ward office has stated that the stretch of the road between Dr Babasaheb Road and TB Kadam Marg has been damaged.

The Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest and popular Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, attracting devotees from across the state and country during the ten-day-long festival.