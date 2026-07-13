Lakhs of black flies swarm over TN's Kotagiri, cause panic

An unprecedented black fly swarm is causing panic and discomfort in Kotagiri, Nilgiris district, prompting local authorities to initiate fumigation and residents to demand expert intervention.

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Key Points Kotagiri town in Nilgiris district is experiencing an unusual swarm of black flies.

The flies, also known as buffalo gnats, are causing panic and discomfort, invading homes and eateries.

Civic workers have initiated fumigation efforts following public complaints.

Environmental activists are demanding a detailed investigation by medical and pest experts.

While black flies do not transmit diseases, their bites are painful and cause itching and swelling.

A swarm of black flies in the sequestered Kotagiri town in the hilly Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu caused panic among the people who apprehended a disease outbreak.

The sudden airy invasion, occupying spaces in the houses, on walls, and in eateries in Aravenu, Kottakombai and Kunjapanai, interconnected beautiful locations nestled along the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam ghat road, has caught the people unawares and left them bewildered on how to handle the foray.

Sources said that lakhs of black flies have been invading the areas for the past week. The black flies, which are very small in size, are found in the houses, food items and walls of the structures, the locals said. There is, however, no official advisory on the black fly outbreak in Kotagiri.

Understanding The Black Fly Nuisance

Black flies, often called buffalo gnats or dim-dam flies, do not transmit diseases, but their bites are painful and cause itching and swelling, an official said. These flies are now spreading in large numbers in the nearby areas.

Former panchayat president Suresh Jakkanar said the black flies were swarming the houses and shops, making normal life of the public difficult. "We have informed the panchayat officer about this," he said.

A shopkeeper who visited Monis in the Aravenu area said that the walls of the houses were completely covered in the evenings and there is an unusual situation because of the amount of noise they make. "They are landing on food items and this is very disgusting. This is why there is an unusual situation," he said.

Local Response And Expert Demands

After the public complained about the flies, civic workers have undertaken fumigation on Monday under the instruction of the Jackanarai village panchayat executive officer Murthy Uthara.

Environmental activists and the public have demanded that a medical team be sent to the area and that a detailed investigation be carried out in consultation with pest experts, to ascertain how this has spread rapidly in the area.

According to a source, the black flies are seasonal nuisance in Nilgiris district due to the region's fast-flowing streams.