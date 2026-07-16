Lakhimpur Kheri: No witness intimidation by Mishras, cops tell SC

The Supreme Court was informed by Uttar Pradesh police that former minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra, accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri killings, were not involved in the alleged intimidation of witnesses, with the trial in the main case expected to conclude within three months.

IMAGE: Former minister Ajay Kumar Mishra addresses the media in Lakhimpur Kheri, December 15, 2021 . Photograph: PTI

Key Points Uttar Pradesh police informed the Supreme Court that Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra were not involved in the alleged intimidation of witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

A chargesheet has been filed against one Amandeep Singh in the witness intimidation case, but the Mishras were absolved of involvement.

The trial in the main Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, involving the killing of eight people, is expected to conclude within the next three months.

The Supreme Court adjourned Ashish Mishra's bail plea, noting the progress of the trial and the fresh status report.

In December 2023, the trial court framed charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and other offences against Ashish Mishra and 12 others.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday told the Supreme Court that former minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish, accused in the killing of four people in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021, were not involved in the alleged intimidation of witnesses and not chargesheeted for it.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was also informed that the trial in the case is likely to conclude within the next three months.

The bench adjourned the hearing on Ashish Mishra's bail plea after taking note of progress of the trial and the fresh status report filed before it. The matter has now been listed for hearing next month.

Mishras Cleared in Witness Intimidation Probe

"The chargesheet has been filed against one Amandeep Singh. Cognisance has been taken. As regards the role of Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra and… the investigation reveals that they were not involved in the alleged offence," the bench noted.

On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district during a protest by farmers against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by a sports utility vehicle. A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

The Mishras and others were accused of intimidating witnesses of the main incidence of violence.

Trial Progress and Court Directives

On Thursday, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Ashish Mishra, submitted before the apex court that the latest status report showed that investigation in the separate FIR on alleged witness intimidation had been completed and neither of the Mishras were found to be involved.

"Now that the chargesheet has been filed, we have been absolved. If anyone has any grievance, they have remedies before the magistrate. It cannot be kept alive here."

The bench also took note of the updated status of the ongoing trial in the main Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, which indicated that 62 witnesses remain to be examined.

Dave said the trial was expected to conclude within approximately three months.

On May 8 this year, the apex court had expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of proceedings after noting that no witness had been examined for two months.

It directed the trial judge to take effective measures to secure the presence of witnesses and make every endeavour to conclude the trial in a time-bound manner, while directing Uttar Pradesh authorities to file periodic status reports.

In December 2023, the trial court framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 12 others, including charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and other offences, paving the way for the commencement of the trial in the main case.