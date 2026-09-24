Lakhimpur Kheri Schools Mandated To Enhance Security Measures

Following a tragic incident involving a teacher's killing, Lakhimpur Kheri schools are implementing stringent new security measures and a comprehensive 16-point safety audit checklist to ensure student and staff protection.

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Key Points Lakhimpur Kheri district administration mandates comprehensive security overhauls for all schools after a teacher's tragic killing.

A 16-point safety audit checklist includes controlled entry, visitor registration, frisking, armed guards, CCTV, and staff verification.

Schools must display emergency numbers (1098, 112), POCSO reporting info, and install alarm systems.

Nodal officers from school management and police will coordinate security and conduct regular audits.

Police patrolling will be intensified during school opening and dispersal times to enhance safety.

The Lakhimpur Kheri district administration has directed all schools to review and overhaul their security arrangements following the killing of a woman teacher inside a school on a busy city road earlier this week, officials said on Thursday.

District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg held a meeting with school management representatives and principals on Wednesday and expressed concern over how an armed man managed to enter the school and shoot dead the teacher and also killing himself later.

"The safety of young children in schools can't be compromised and school managements must overhaul their security arrangements to ensure the safety of children and staff," Singh said, warning of action if security lapses were found.

Implementing New Safety Protocols

The SSP introduced a 16-point safety audit checklist and directed schools to implement it strictly. The measures include allowing entry through only one gate during school hours, maintaining a visitor register with photo identification and a waiting area, frisking visitors and surprise checks of school bags, deployment of armed guards, identity cards for persons picking up children, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance with the DVR kept in a locked room, and verification of school and school-van staff.

Schools have also been asked to prominently display emergency numbers 1098 and 112 and information on the POCSO reporting system, besides installing emergency alarm systems.

Enhanced Police Coordination And Patrolling

Garg said each school management committee would appoint a nodal officer to coordinate security-related matters with police. A beat-level police officer would also be designated as the nodal officer for each school and conduct regular security audits and visits, she said. Police patrolling would be intensified during school opening and dispersal hours, the SSP added.