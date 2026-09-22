Student Safety Concerns Prompt LSR College To Go Online

Lady Shri Ram College for Women has transitioned to online classes, prioritising student safety after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped near the campus, sparking widespread concern within the college community.

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Key Points Lady Shri Ram College for Women cancelled regular classes and moved them online due to a nearby alleged rape incident.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Aastha Kunj Park, approximately 2 km from the college.

The incident has heightened safety concerns among students and the college administration.

College Principal Kanika L Ahuja emphasised student safety and well-being as paramount.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women cancelled regular classes on Tuesday and shifted them to online mode for Wednesday following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at a park nearby, with the college administration stating that the safety of its students remained its top priority.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men inside the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir on Monday evening. The college is situated just about 2 kilometres from the spot. The incident has raised concerns among students and the college community over safety in and around the area.

College Prioritises Student Well-being

"After we got to know about the unfortunate incident, we cancelled classes. The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. We have requested our faculty mentors and college counsellor to remain available for any support students may require," Principal Kanika L Ahuja said.

Three men, including one who was injured following a brief exchange of fire with police, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident, officials said.