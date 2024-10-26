News
Home  » News » 'Lady Don' wanted in Delhi Burger King murder case held in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 26, 2024 00:18 IST
The Delhi police arrested a 19-year-old associate of gangster Himanshu Bhau in connection with the murder of a man at Burger King in Rajouri Garden area of west Delhi, an officer on Friday said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Annu Dhankar, who police referred to as 'Lady Don', was nabbed near the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Dhankar, a proclaimed offender, had been evading arrest since the murder that took place on June 18 at a fast food joint.

"Dhankar is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and she was involved in the murder of one Aman at Burger King restaurant," deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

On June 18, around 9.30 pm, three men arrived at the outlet in Rajouri Garden on a bike.

One of them remained outside, while two went inside and fired around 20-25 rounds of bullets at Aman, who was sitting with a woman inside, from close range. The man died on the spot.

During investigation, Annu Dhankar emerged as woman who had lured Aman through social Media to be friends with her and was sitting with him at the eatery when he was shot dead.

"On October 24, the team received input about Annu Dhankar near the Indo-Nepal border at Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. She was traced and apprehended there," the DCP said.

During interrogation, she revealed that she was friends with Himanshu Bhau and Sahil Ritolia who promised her a visa and other documents at their expense to immigrate to the USA where she would lead a lavish life, the officer said.

Her name also cropped up in the incident of indiscriminate firing at Matu Ram Halwai Shop in Gohana, he said. "Later, under the instructions of Bhau, she lured Aman."

On June 18, Dhankar relayed the information to Himanshu Bhau that Aman was coming to meet her at Burger King.

After his murder, she returned to her Mukherji Nagar PG and collected her belongings. Then, from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, she took a bus to Chandigarh and later went to Katra via Amritsar.

"She stayed at a guest house in Katra. Bhau asked her to vacate the guest house. She then went to Jalandhar by train and further went to Haridwar by bus via Chandigarh. She stayed in Haridwar for 3-4 days and then went to Kota," Kaushik said.

According to her, Bhau sent her money through a money exchange shop all along.

"On October 22, she was told by Bhau that the matter had cooled down and instructed her to vacate the PG. He further told her that she could go to the USA via Dubai," the officer said.

She was asked to come to Lakhimpur Kheri for a crossover to Nepal, but was nabbed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
