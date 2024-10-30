News
Ladakh disengagement taking place in 'orderly' manner: China

Ladakh disengagement taking place in 'orderly' manner: China

By K J M Varma
October 30, 2024 15:16 IST
China on Wednesday said the Chinese and Indian militaries are implementing the resolutions concerning the disengagement in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in an 'orderly' manner.

IMAGE: Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. Photograph: Claude Arpi

China and India have reached resolutions on issues concerning the border, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing replying to a question on the progress of the disengagement.

"At the moment, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are implementing the resolutions in an orderly way," he said and declined to provide any details.

 

Following the key agreement firmed up between India and China, the two countries began troop disengagement at the two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh on October 22.

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on October 21 had said in New Delhi that the agreement was finalised following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

On October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed the agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan in Russia.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
