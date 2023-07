A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh's Kargil district on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

IMAGE: A view of snow-covered mountains in Kargil. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 7.38 am, was 401 kilometres north of Kargil, officials at the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake in the earthquake-prone Himalayan region was at a latitude of 38.12 degrees and longitude of 76.82 degrees at a depth of 150 km, the seismology centre added.

However, there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.