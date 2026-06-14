How A Labourer Facilitated A Rs 5 Lakh Online Investment Fraud

New Delhi Police have arrested a 52-year-old labourer, Santosh Kumar Gupta, for allegedly facilitating a significant online investment fraud by providing his bank account to route Rs 5 lakh, highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime networks using local facilitators.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 52-year-old labourer, Santosh Kumar Gupta, was arrested in New Delhi for his alleged involvement in an online investment fraud.

Gupta's bank account was used to route at least Rs 5 lakh of the defrauded money, which was part of a larger Rs 18.39 lakh scam.

Police suspect Gupta acted as an India-based facilitator for a cyber fraud network operating from abroad.

The accused admitted to arranging bank accounts for receiving and transferring illicit funds in exchange for commissions.

A 52-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly lending his account to route at least Rs 5 lakh defrauded in an online investment racket, an official said on Sunday. Santosh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Kharar in Chandigarh, was arrested on Friday in connection with the fraud.

Labourer's Role In Cyber Fraud Network

According to the police, a case was registered after a person alleged that he was cheated of Rs 18.39 lakh through a fraudulent investment scheme. He said he transferred the money in multiple lots.

During the investigation, the police traced Rs 5 lakh of the money to a bank account belonging to a labourer, identified as Gupta. The money was allegedly withdrawn on the same day.

The revelation led the police to apprehend Gupta for allegedly acting as an India-based facilitator for a cyber fraud network operating from abroad, they said.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted to arranging bank accounts used for receiving and transferring proceeds of cyber fraud in exchange for commissions," a police officer said.