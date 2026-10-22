Gurugram Labourer Murder: Two Suspects Identified

Police in Gurugram are actively investigating the brutal murder of a 44-year-old labourer, Pyare Lal, who was allegedly beaten to death with sticks on Thursday morning, with suspects identified through CCTV footage.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 44-year-old labourer, Pyare Lal, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in Gurugram on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the Nihal Colony area after an argument with two individuals.

Police have identified two suspects, including a minor from Chhattisgarh, through CCTV footage.

Raids are currently being conducted to apprehend the suspects, and the motive is yet to be established.

An FIR has been registered at Bajghera police station, and further investigation is underway.

A 44-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in the Nihal Colony area here on Thursday morning, police said.

Investigation Underway

The deceased, identified as Pyare Lal, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was on his way to work when he got into an argument with two persons, who allegedly attacked him with sticks, they said.

Lal, who lived in Nihal Colony and worked as a labourer, was found lying in a pool of blood in a lane on Thursday morning.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A forensic team and a crime scene investigation unit were also called to the location, police said.

The two suspects were allegedly seen on CCTV footage that police have obtained. One of them is a minor and a resident of Chhattisgarh, a senior investigating officer said.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects, he added.

A senior police officer said the motive behind the incident and the exact number of people involved are yet to be established.

An FIR has been registered at Bajghera police station, and further investigation is underway, police said.