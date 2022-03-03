Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities brace for Russian air strikes

Amid escalating fight between Russia and Ukraine, capital city Kyiv on Thursday woke up with an air raid alert.

IMAGE: A view shows damaged buildings following recent shelling in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, on March 2, 2022. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

The residents were advised to take shelter in safe houses.

'Air raid alert in Kyiv. Residents should go to the nearest shelter,' tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

As per the publication, many other cities were alerted for air raids like -- Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv.

'Air raid alerts in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, Volyn Oblast, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa,' The Kyiv Independent tweeted.

Meanwhile, a building of the military faculty of Sumy State University in Ukraine's northeastern city Sumy was shelled this morning by Russian force.

