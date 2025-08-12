'Kya kar rahe hai aap': Jaya Bachchan loses temper at selfie-seeker

Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor, once again lost her cool in public as she pushed a man who tried to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi.

IMAGE: TMC MP Dola Sen and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan (right) in conversation during a protest during the monsoon session of Parliament, on Parliament premises in New Delhi, August 12, 2025. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

In the ANI video, Jaya Bachchan was seen attending an event at the Constitution Club when a man approached her to take a selfie. She visibly lost her temper, pushed him away, and sternly asked, "Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing)? What is this?"

The man immediately stepped back.

After the incident, actor and Bharatiyha Janata Party MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, has reacted to it and called Jaya the "most spoilt and privileged woman"

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared the video and wrote in the caption, "Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/non sense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji's wife. That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock!! Such disgrace and shame."

This is not the first time Jaya Bachchan got upset or targeted someone in public. In April, during veteran actor Manoj Kumar's prayer meet, she got upset when an elderly fan tried to take a picture with her.

Last year, Jaya Bachchan objected to deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh addressing her as "Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan."

A video from the Rajya Sabha went viral on the internet in which the Samajwadi Party MP was seen pointing out that instead of taking her actor-husband's name, she could have been called just "Jaya Bachchan"."Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte toh kafi hojata (only Jaya Bachchan would have sufficed)," she responded.

Jaya Bachchan looked irked after Deputy Chairman Harivansh addressed her using Amitabh as her middle name. She strongly reacted by saying, "Ye jo hain kuch naya tarika hain ki mahilaayin apni pati ke naam se jaani jaye. Unka koi astitva nahi. Unki koi upalabdhi nahi hain, apne mein aur astitva nahi hain. Ye jo naya shuru hua hain... (This is something new, the name of their husbands will recognise that women...they (women) have no identity; they have no achievements, no identity of their own. This new thing that has started...)"

Recently, in the parliament, she targeted the government on Operation Sindoor, which was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians, asking, "Ye naam sindoor diya kyu..sindoor to ujad gaya logon ka."