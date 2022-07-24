News
Kuwait returnee hospitalised in Telangana after suspected monkeypox symptoms

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 24, 2022 23:20 IST
A 40-year old person, who returned from abroad to Kamareddy district in Telangana, has shown symptoms of monkeypox, state health officials said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

The patient is being shifted to Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, they said.

The person, who showed symptoms of monkeypox, came from Kuwait on July 6 and developed fever on July 20.

 

The person got admitted to a private hospital in Kamareddy district after developing rashes on July 23, state director of public health G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.

The doctor at the private hospital after noticing symptoms of monkeypox referred the person to the government hospital in Kamareddy district and from there the patient is being shifted to Fever Hospital here, Rao said.

After collecting samples from the patient, it will be sent to the NIV Pune and till then the patient will be kept in an isolation ward.

"We have identified six people who were in contact with the person. Though they do not have any symptoms, they have also been kept in isolation," the senior health official said.

Telangana health minister T Harish Rao reviewed the situation and based on his directions all necessary measures are being undertaken, the health official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
