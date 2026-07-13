Kuwait, Bahrain attacked; Jordan downs 4 Iranian missiles

Kuwait engaged 'hostile aerial targets', Jordan intercepted missiles, and Bahrain sounded sirens following Iran's retaliatory strikes on US military bases in the region, escalating tensions after recent US operations against Iran.

IMAGE: A man walks next to a symbolic mockup of an Iranian missile and an Iranian flag at Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran, July 12, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Kuwait's Armed Forces confirmed engaging 'hostile aerial targets' within its airspace, attributing explosion sounds to air-defence interceptions.

Jordan's military announced it had intercepted and downed four missiles fired from Iranian territory that entered Jordanian airspace.

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior activated warning sirens and urged citizens and residents to seek safe places.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the strikes, stating they targeted US military installations in the three countries as part of an 'eye for an eye' operation.

The Iranian strikes followed a major wave of US Central Command (CENTCOM) precision strikes on Iranian military installations, targeting air-defence systems, radar, missile sites, and vessels.

As Iran launched strikes targeting United States military bases in three countries in the region, Kuwait on Monday said its air defence systems were engaging 'hostile aerial targets', while Jordan said it had intercepted four missiles fired from Iran.

Meanwhile, Bahrain sounded warning sirens.

The developments came after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday said it had targeted US military installations in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait as part of its ongoing 'eye for an eye' operation in response to US military strikes in Iran.

Kuwait's Response to Aerial Threats

In a post on X, the Kuwait Armed Forces released a statement saying it was currently engaging 'hostile aerial targets' within Kuwaiti airspace.

The post said, "The Kuwait Armed Forces are currently engaging hostile aerial targets within Kuwaiti airspace."

The Armed Forces also said that 'any explosion sounds' heard during the engagement were the result of air-defence systems intercepting the incoming strikes.

'The General Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces announces that any explosion sounds that may be heard are the result of the Air Defense systems intercepting hostile attacks,' the post added.

It further urged the public to follow official guidance, saying, 'The public is urged to follow the safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities.'

Jordan and Bahrain React

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that Jordan's military said it had intercepted and downed 'four missiles that entered Jordanian airspace' after they were fired from Iranian territory.

In Bahrain, the Ministry of Interior, in a post on X, announced that warning sirens had been activated, stating, 'The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.'

Context of Escalating Tensions

The statements from Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain came hours after the IRGC claimed responsibility for strikes targeting military bases in the three countries as part of its retaliatory campaign following US strikes on Iran, according to Al Jazeera.

The developments came as US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a a major wave of precision strikes across multiple locations in Iran on Sunday, targeting dozens of military installations to degrade Tehran's capability to disrupt international maritime trade.

The operations specifically targeted Iranian military air-defence systems, coastal radar infrastructure, missile and drone launch sites, and small tactical vessels.

In a notable escalation of tactical deployment, US forces utilised a multi-domain assault force comprising fighter aircraft, naval combatants, and, for the first time, both one-way attack aerial drones and one-way attack sea drones.

According to a statement released by CENTCOM, the strikes were executed to protect the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global maritime bottleneck.

"The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it," the command stated.

The military action followed a sustained period of regional tensions, which Washington, DC said included Iran's unwarranted aggression, illegal harassment and arbitrary threats against international commercial shipping.

The United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday, with CENTCOM saying the operation was intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out on the direction of the Commander in Chief to hold Iranian forces accountable.

'At 5 pm ET today, US Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable,' CENTCOM said.