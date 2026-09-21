Post-Mortem Suggests Murder In Bhakra Canal Death Case

A shocking post-mortem report suggests an unidentified woman found in the Bhakra Canal last week was murdered, prompting a widespread police investigation in Kurukshetra and neighbouring districts.

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Key Points Post-mortem report suggests murder, not drowning, for the woman found in Bhakra Canal.

Fatal head injury from a heavy object and signs of restraint indicate foul play.

Police suspect the woman was attacked and then thrown into the canal between September 15-16.

Investigation has expanded to neighbouring districts, with police checking missing persons records in Punjab.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage as the woman remains unidentified and unclaimed.

Investigation Reveals Foul Play

The woman who was found dead in the Bhakra Canal here last week could have been murdered, findings of post-mortem report shared on Monday suggest. The body of an unidentified woman, aged between 28 and 30, was fished out on the morning of September 16 from the Narwana Branch (Bhakra) canal near Jhansa.The post-mortem has revealed that the woman did not die by drowning. Forensic expert Dr Naresh Saini said on Monday that she suffered a fatal injury to the head caused by a heavy object. Marks suggesting that her mouth may have been forcibly covered were also found. The police suspect that the woman was first restrained, then attacked on the head, and then thrown into the canal. Her death is believed to have occurred between September 15 and 16. She was wearing black jeans-like lower clothing, but no upper garment. The police found a hair clip, earrings, a ring, and bangles on her. There were bite marks on her hand. No one has come forward in the past five days to claim the body. The investigation has now spread to neighbouring districts. The police have sought records of missing women from their Punjab counterpart to match her identity. Jhansa SHO Kulbir Kaur said police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas.