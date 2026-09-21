Post-Mortem Suggests Murder In Bhakra Canal Death Case

A shocking post-mortem report suggests an unidentified woman found in the Bhakra Canal last week was murdered, prompting a widespread police investigation in Kurukshetra and neighbouring districts.
The woman who was found dead in the Bhakra Canal here last week could have been murdered, findings of post-mortem report shared on Monday suggest. The body of an unidentified woman, aged between 28 and 30, was fished out on the morning of September 16 from the Narwana Branch (Bhakra) canal near Jhansa.
Key Points
- Post-mortem report suggests murder, not drowning, for the woman found in Bhakra Canal.
- Fatal head injury from a heavy object and signs of restraint indicate foul play.
- Police suspect the woman was attacked and then thrown into the canal between September 15-16.
- Investigation has expanded to neighbouring districts, with police checking missing persons records in Punjab.
- Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage as the woman remains unidentified and unclaimed.