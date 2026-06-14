Old Rivalry Suspected In Kurukshetra Shooting

A shooting incident in Kurukshetra's Gandhi Nagar left two men injured, prompting a police manhunt after assailants abandoned their crashed SUV, with initial investigations pointing to an old rivalry.

Key Points Two men, Aman and Prince (both 20), were injured in a shooting in Kurukshetra's Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday.

Unidentified assailants fled the scene in an SUV, which subsequently crashed into a drain, forcing them to abandon the vehicle.

Police recovered five empty cartridge cases from the scene and seized the abandoned SUV as part of their investigation.

Preliminary investigations by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar suggest the attack is linked to an old rivalry.

A police manhunt has been launched to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the firing incident.

Two men were injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in the Gandhi Nagar area here on Sunday, police said. The assailants, who arrived in an SUV, fled the scene after the shooting but were forced to abandon their vehicle when it plunged into a drain during their escape, according to police.

Police Investigate Kurukshetra Shooting

The injured have been identified as Aman (20) and Prince (20), both residents of Gandhi Nagar. Hearing the gunshots, residents rushed out, causing panic in the locality. Both were initially taken to Kurukshetra Civil Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital, police said.

Soon after receiving information, police teams reached the spot and recovered five empty cartridge cases from the scene. The SUV allegedly used by the assailants was also seized during the investigation. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar said preliminary investigation suggests the attack can be linked to an old rivalry. After the firing, some local residents and associates of the victims chased the attackers, during which the SUV went out of control and fell into a drain, forcing the occupants to abandon the vehicle and flee, he added. Kumar said police have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the accused.