HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Old Rivalry Suspected In Kurukshetra Shooting

Old Rivalry Suspected In Kurukshetra Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 15:17 IST

x

A shooting incident in Kurukshetra's Gandhi Nagar left two men injured, prompting a police manhunt after assailants abandoned their crashed SUV, with initial investigations pointing to an old rivalry.

Key Points

  • Two men, Aman and Prince (both 20), were injured in a shooting in Kurukshetra's Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday.
  • Unidentified assailants fled the scene in an SUV, which subsequently crashed into a drain, forcing them to abandon the vehicle.
  • Police recovered five empty cartridge cases from the scene and seized the abandoned SUV as part of their investigation.
  • Preliminary investigations by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar suggest the attack is linked to an old rivalry.
  • A police manhunt has been launched to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the firing incident.

Two men were injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in the Gandhi Nagar area here on Sunday, police said. The assailants, who arrived in an SUV, fled the scene after the shooting but were forced to abandon their vehicle when it plunged into a drain during their escape, according to police.

Police Investigate Kurukshetra Shooting

The injured have been identified as Aman (20) and Prince (20), both residents of Gandhi Nagar. Hearing the gunshots, residents rushed out, causing panic in the locality. Both were initially taken to Kurukshetra Civil Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital, police said.

 

Soon after receiving information, police teams reached the spot and recovered five empty cartridge cases from the scene. The SUV allegedly used by the assailants was also seized during the investigation. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar said preliminary investigation suggests the attack can be linked to an old rivalry. After the firing, some local residents and associates of the victims chased the attackers, during which the SUV went out of control and fell into a drain, forcing the occupants to abandon the vehicle and flee, he added. Kumar said police have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Arrested In Ex-NSG Commando Murder Case In Gurugram
Two Arrested In Ex-NSG Commando Murder Case In Gurugram
Delhi Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals After Gunfight
Delhi Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals After Gunfight
Two Himanshu Bhau Gang Shooters Nabbed After Gurugram Encounter
Two Himanshu Bhau Gang Shooters Nabbed After Gurugram Encounter
Two Brothers Killed in Uttar Pradesh Village Dispute
Two Brothers Killed in Uttar Pradesh Village Dispute
Gurugram Men Steal Rental SUV, Sell It For Rs 2.3 Lakh
Gurugram Men Steal Rental SUV, Sell It For Rs 2.3 Lakh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport1:25

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at...

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for Iconic Photo Op0:54

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for...

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting 'Cocktail 2'0:51

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO