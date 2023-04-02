News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kuno cheetah strays into nearby village

Kuno cheetah strays into nearby village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 02, 2023 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A cheetah strayed into an agricultural field adjoining a village near Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Sunday morning, an official said.

IMAGE: One of the Namibian cheetahs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/Twitter

Oban, one of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia in September last year, strayed into the field near Baroda village, some 15-20 kilometres from KNP, from the free range area of the park into which he was released last month, Sheopur divisional forest officer (DFO) P K Verma told PTI.

 

"As per the signals from its collar device, the cheetah was moving towards the village from Saturday night. It is sitting at the spot and a police team is monitoring the situation and keeping villagers away. Forest department staff are trying to send it back into the park area," he said.

Forest department officials also shared a video in which staffers can be seen trying to coax Oban to get back into the forest.

So far, four out of eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to KNP in September, 2022, have been released in the wild (free range area) from hunting enclosures.

Oban and Asha were released into the wild on March 11, while Elton and Freddie, also known as 'rockstars' due to their names, were allowed to move into the free range area on March 22.

Eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were brought to KNP as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme of the species and were released into special enclosures on September 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of them, Sasha, died of a kidney ailment on March 27, while another, Siyaya, gave birth to four cubs, which were first spotted on March 29.

A set of 12 cheetahs, comprising seven males and five females, were brought in from South Africa on February 18 this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How The Cheetahs Were Sent To India
How The Cheetahs Were Sent To India
Cheetahs at MP park kill 1st prey on Indian soil
Cheetahs at MP park kill 1st prey on Indian soil
Why Modi told cheetah caretakers to refuse him entry
Why Modi told cheetah caretakers to refuse him entry
Verstappen wins as red flag drama engulfs Australia GP
Verstappen wins as red flag drama engulfs Australia GP
Cong de facto fulcrum of Opposition alliance: Tharoor
Cong de facto fulcrum of Opposition alliance: Tharoor
Kejriwal invites Himanta for lunch at his residence
Kejriwal invites Himanta for lunch at his residence
No CAA/NRC protest banners! IPL ticket advisory
No CAA/NRC protest banners! IPL ticket advisory
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to 4 cubs in Kuno

Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to 4 cubs in Kuno

Namibian cheetah death: Experts' qualification sought

Namibian cheetah death: Experts' qualification sought

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances