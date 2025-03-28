Kunal Kamra granted anticipatory bail in Shinde remark case

The Madras high court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to comedian Kunal Kamra, who is facing the heat over his jokes on Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

IMAGE: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows the copy of the Constitution during his show. Photograph: Courtesy Kunal Kamra/YouTube

The court granted Kamra the relief on the condition that he should execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

Justice Sunder Mohan also issued notice to 2nd Respondent (R2-Khar Police) and posted the matter to April 7.

Kamra had submitted he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this state since then" and that he feared arrest by the Mumbai police.

The judge noted the petitioner, who is residing in Villupuram district, apprehends arrest in the case registered on the file of R-2 against him.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the allegation against the petitioner was that he made certain remarks in a standup comedy on deputy Chief Minister, called "Naya Bharath."

According to the prosecution it harmed the reputation of the deputy CM.

Counsel further submitted that the allegation does not warrant custodial interrogation. He was unable to seek anticipatory bail in Maharashtra.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that a life threat was made against him by partymen and the ministers. He sought anticipatory bail to enable him to approach court in Maharashtra.

Citing a judgment of the Supreme Court, the judge said the petitioner prima facie satisfied as to why he was unable to approach a court in Maharashtra immediately. Hence, he directed issuing notice to R 2.

"In the meanwhile, this court is inclined to grant anticipatory bail till April 7. He should execute a bond to the satisfaction of Judicial Magistrate, Vanur," the court said.

Twice summoned by the Mumbai police, the 36-year-old stand-up comic's caustic comments on Shinde during his latest show in Mumbai have landed him in trouble and triggered a huge row.

The controversy stems from Kamra's show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar, where he performed a parody song targeting Shinde. The act prompted a strong backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located on Sunday night.

Kamra was booked by the Khar police on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the deputy CM.

In his petition, Kamra submitted he has been working on and touring with his latest tour titled "Naya Bharat," over the past year.

The theme and content include a humorous yet criticial take on "Ambani's Wedding," Diwali's impact--how the festival affects people, animals, and birds and Parody songs  "A musical finale that adds an extra layer of humor to the show".

He submitted he is innocent of the offences levelled against him and that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

Although the FIR has been registered in Khar, Mumbai, Maharashtra, he is seeking anticipatory bail from Madras HC as he resides within its jurisdiction and "fears imminent arrest at the hands of the 2nd Respondent police if he were to travel to Mumbai and seek regular Anticipatory bail there."

"He also fears actual physical bodily harm and threats to his life and personal liberty in the event of his arrest by the 2nd Respondent police, a threat which has been chillingly made in public by political party cadres."

He said he has no political affiliation and has been a vocal supporter of enforcing and protecting the Constitution of India.

On the contentious show that has kicked up the present row, Kamra submitted he performed his new stand-up comedy show "Naya Bharat" at a venue in Mumbai in February 2025 and it was uploaded on his Youtube Channel on the 23rd of that month.

On March 23, persons claiming to be political activists vandalised the alleged venue of the petitioner's performance in Khar. On the same day, Khar Police Station also received the information from the complainant, Andheri East MLA Patel.

"It is alleged by the complainant that during the said performance of the petitioner, he defamed the Deputy chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Ekhnath Shinde by making slanderous statements on his conduct. The complainant further alleged that the petitioner's performance has damaged the reputation of their party and fostered animosity between the rival political parties."

"It is pertinent to mention here that the disputed songs/poem narrated by the petitioner does not name anyone, leave alone the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra," he claimed.

Kamra contended that from the date of release of this Youtube video, he has been receiving threats of physical harm and death on various social media platforms and even on his personal email and mobile phone.

"Such threats and warnings are primarily coming out of the Mumbai area. These are death threats and threats of harm to my life and the lives of my loved ones. The Petitioner submits that he is scared for his life and liberty if he goes to Mumbai on 31.03.2025 (as summoned by Khar police)," he said. He listed out the various statements made by Shiv Sena leaders to buttress his claim on threats.

Petitioner contended "he was innocent and wrongly and baselessly implicated in the said offences." He was ready to cooperate with the officers of the Respondent (police) and willing to supply them all the information and material sought by them.