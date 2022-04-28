Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah take on Ajay Devgn: 'Hindi not our national language'

Reacting to the Twitter spat between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep over the use of Hindi, former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy said: "Actor Ajay Devgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour."

Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy wrote, "Actor @KicchaSudeep saying that Hindi is not a national language is correct. There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor @ajaydevgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour.”

Kumaraswamy attacked the central government for doing language politics and said Devgn was blabbering as a mouthpiece of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindi nationalism agenda.

"From the beginning, Hindi-based political parties at the Centre have been making efforts to destroy regional languages. Congress started suppressing regional languages, which is being continued by the BJP," he tweeted.

"Ajay Devgn blabbered as a mouthpiece of the BJP's Hindi nationalism of one nation, one tax, one language and one government," Kumaraswamy said in a subsequent tweet.

He said merely because a large population speaks Hindi, it does not mean it becomes the national language. Ajay Devgn must realise that Kannada cinema is outgrowing the Hindi film industry, he added.

"Just because a large population speaks Hindi, it doesn't become the national language. Less than nine states, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, have Hindi as 2nd, 3rd language or not even that. This being the situation, what is the truth in Ajay Devgn's statement? What do you mean by not to dub?" he questioned in another tweet.

"Devgn must realise that Kannada cinema is outgrowing the Hindi film industry. Because of encouragement by Kannadigas Hindi cinema has grown. Devgn shouldn't forget that his first movie Phool aur Kaante ran for a year in Bengaluru," he tweeted further.

Earlier, the leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah had also commented on Devgn and Sudeepa's Twitter exchange and said, "Hindi was never and will never be our national language."

"Hindi was never and will never be our national language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect the linguistic diversity of our country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!!" Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who's awaiting the release of his film Runway 34 on Friday, got into a war of words with South star Kichcha Sudeep after the latter's comment that Hindi is no longer India's national language.

As per media reports, during an event, Sudeep stated that "Hindi is no more a national language." Following this, Devgn took to Twitter and expressed his views on Sudeep's comment.

He wrote in Hindi, "Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."