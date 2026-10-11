Union Minister Kumaraswamy Alleges CM Shivakumar Met Sting Operator

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has ignited a political storm in Karnataka by alleging Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met a person involved in sting operations, demanding an immediate probe into the targeting of five Cabinet ministers.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar met a person linked to sting operations at a five-star hotel.

Kumaraswamy demanded a probe into alleged sting operations targeting five Cabinet ministers and questioned the government's inaction.

The JD(S) leader also linked the controversy to his allegations of irregularities in the Bengaluru-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project.

CM Shivakumar had reportedly warned his Cabinet colleagues recently about attempts to trap them using sting operations.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka demanded an FIR and investigation, stating the CM's claims raise doubts about ministers' conduct.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held a lengthy meeting with a person purportedly linked to sting operations at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru and demanded a probe into those targeting five Cabinet ministers.

The JD(S) leader also sought clarification on the identity of the person, the purpose of the meeting, and the alleged sting operations, questioning why the state government had not ordered an investigation if it had information about such activities.

Kumaraswamy Demands Probe Into Sting Operations

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's remarks, Shivakumar, in Mysuru, said, "Time will answer all this."

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy also alleged that the controversy had surfaced to divert attention from the allegations of irregularities he had raised concerning the Bengaluru-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) or NICE project.

"The chief minister reportedly met a person involved in sting operations at a five-star hotel and held discussions with him for hours. Who was that person? What is his relationship with the CM? Who were the people targeted through these alleged operations," Kumaraswamy asked.

He said Shivakumar should disclose the details, as he himself had claimed that an attempt had been made to conduct a sting operation against him.

Questions Raised on CM's Meeting and Alleged Protection

Kumaraswamy alleged that a person operating under the guise of being associated with the media was being protected and used to target political opponents. He challenged the chief minister to clarify the individual's role and alleged links.

Referring to reports that Shivakumar had warned five Cabinet colleagues about alleged sting operations against them, Kumaraswamy asked why the government had not initiated an investigation.

"If such operations have taken place, who were the targets, and who was behind them? The government has its own police machinery. Why is there hesitation in ordering an investigation," he asked and questioned the inaction over the alleged sting operation on former CM Siddaramaiah.

He also asked why the five ministers continued in the Cabinet if the government had credible information that they had been targeted.

CM's Warnings and Cabinet Meeting Allegations

Kumaraswamy further claimed that the chief minister's personal staff had carried files relating to the alleged sting operations into a Cabinet meeting, suggesting that the issue had been prepared in advance.

The union minister was referring to Shivakumar reportedly warning his Cabinet colleagues recently about attempts to trap them using sting operations.

The CM subsequently said that he knows exactly who is behind attempts to conduct a sting operation against him and his ministerial colleagues and who is financing private agents to conspire against him.

Opposition Demands FIR and Investigation

Leader of Opposition in Assembly, R Ashoka, also demanded that the chief minister stop making empty claims about the sting operation and instead file an FIR and order an investigation.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said that if a chief minister states that a sting operation has been conducted on members of his own Cabinet, it raises doubts about the conduct of the ministers. The ministers themselves do not know whether they should feel ashamed or resign because suspicion now hangs over all of them.

"Chief Minister Shivakumar is firing in the air wherever he goes. If he has the guts, he should file an FIR against those who carried out the sting operation. Those who did this are from this state or from outside? How much money was spent? All these facts must come out through an investigation.

"This is not merely a question of individuals. It is a question of the dignity of the government's Cabinet. If an FIR is not filed, it will prove that the CM is only firing in the air. Stop making baseless allegations against the BJP and JDS and get the matter investigated," he said.