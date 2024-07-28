News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kumaraswamy hospitalised after nosebleed at presser

Kumaraswamy hospitalised after nosebleed at presser

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 28, 2024 20:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy was hospitalised here after his nose started bleeding during a press conference on Sunday.

IMAGE: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Photograph: ANI on X

Kumaraswamy, who is the Janata Dal-Secular second-in-command, was addressing reporters after a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders when he noticed blood coming out of his nose.

 

The Union Minister, holding steel and heavy industries portfolio, tried to wipe off the blood, but soon it began trickling down his chin and then fell on his white shirt for everyone to see.

The unexpected turn of events baffled everyone present there.

Quickly, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy rushed him to a private hospital.

Later speaking to media, Nikhil said there was nothing to worry as the doctors were attending to him.

According to him, due to the hectic schedule, his father did not take rest, which could be the reason behind the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP has identified me: HDK on joining Modi cabinet
BJP has identified me: HDK on joining Modi cabinet
'Ask Kumaraswamy why he wants to join the BJP'
'Ask Kumaraswamy why he wants to join the BJP'
Why does Kumaraswamy cry so much?
Why does Kumaraswamy cry so much?
Coaching centre flood victims were JNU, DU students
Coaching centre flood victims were JNU, DU students
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics
Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics
Delhi coaching centre deaths: What the FIR says
Delhi coaching centre deaths: What the FIR says

More like this

HDK: From bringing down BJP govt to joining Modi 3.0

HDK: From bringing down BJP govt to joining Modi 3.0

Govt forms various cabinet committees, includes allies

Govt forms various cabinet committees, includes allies

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances