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Home  » News » Kumar Mangalam Birla to be chief guest at RSS camp

Kumar Mangalam Birla to be chief guest at RSS camp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 21:55 IST

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Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla will join RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the chief guest at the concluding function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya' training camp in Nagpur, attended by 880 volunteers focused on social transformation.

Kumar Mangalam Birla to be RSS chief guest

IMAGE: Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the chief guest at the RSS training camp's concluding function.
  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the event in Nagpur.
  • The annual 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya' camp, which began on May 11, focuses on social awareness and transformation.
  • Approximately 880 RSS volunteers from across India are participating in this training camp.

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the chief guest at the concluding function of a training camp of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for its volunteers here on Thursday, the organisation said.

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the keynote speaker at the event, an RSS press release said.

 

The annual 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya' began at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh on May 11.

As many as 880 RSS volunteers from across the country are participating in the camp which provides training focused on social awareness and social transformation, the release said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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