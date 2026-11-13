Kulgam Terror Attack: Security Tightened Across Jammu and Kashmir

Security was tightened across Jammu and Kashmir on November 12, 2026, following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam.

Security forces checked vehicles on National Highway 44 in Banihal, carried out a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam to trace the attackers.

IMAGE: Security personnel check vehicles following the Kulgam terror attack on CRPF personnel, along National Highway 44, in Banihal, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct cordon and search operations, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Security personnel check vehicles as the cordon-and-search operations continue. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during the cordon and search operations. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A commuter undergoes a security check during search operations in Kishtwar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Security tightened in the Zabarwan forest area after an encounter between security forces and terrorists . Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff