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Kulgam Terror Attack: Security Tightened Across Jammu and Kashmir

By REDIFF NEWS November 13, 2026 12:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Security was tightened across Jammu and Kashmir on November 12, 2026, following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam.

Security forces checked vehicles on National Highway 44 in Banihal, carried out a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam to trace the attackers.

Security personnel check vehicles on NH 44, Banihal

IMAGE: Security personnel check vehicles following the Kulgam terror attack on CRPF personnel, along National Highway 44, in Banihal, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

 

Security personnel and sniffer dog check vehicle, Banihal

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Security personnel and sniffer dog check vehicle, Banihal

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Security personnel check vehicle, Banihal

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Sniffer dog checks vehicle on NH 44, Banihal

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Security personnel check vehicles, Banihal

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Security personnel check vehicles, Banihal

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Security personnel check vehicles, Banihal

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Vehicle checks during cordon-and-search operation, Kulgam

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Security personnel search on foot, Kulgam

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct cordon and search operations, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Security personnel search on foot, Kulgam

 

Security personnel search on foot, Kulgam

 

Vehicle checks during cordon-and-search operation, Kulgam

IMAGE: Security personnel check vehicles as the cordon-and-search operations continue. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Security personnel stand guard during search for missing SPOs, Kishtwar

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during the cordon and search operations. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Security personnel check vehicle during SPO search, Kishtwar

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Security personnel stand guard during SPO search, Kishtwar

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Commuter undergoes security check, Kishtwar

IMAGE: A commuter undergoes a security check during search operations in Kishtwar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Security tightened in Zabarwan forest area, Kishtwar

IMAGE: Security tightened in the Zabarwan forest area after an encounter between security forces and terrorists . Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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KulgamCRPFBanihalJammuKishtwar

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