K'taka ex-DGP found murdered at Bengaluru home; police suspect kin

K'taka ex-DGP found murdered at Bengaluru home; police suspect kin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 20, 2025 21:21 IST

Former director general of police of Karnataka, Om Prakash, was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday under mysterious circumstances, the police said.

IMAGE: Former director general of police of Karnataka Om Prakash. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 68-year-old's body was found with injuries and was discovered in his house, raising suspicions of foul play.

Prakash's spouse, Pallavi, informed the police about the incident, they said.

 

Senior police officials rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving the information.

The body was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storied house in the upscale HSR Layout.

The police have begun questioning Prakash's spouse and daughter regarding the incident.

Explaining the sequence of events, additional commissioner of police Vikash Kumar Vikash told reporters that at about 4.30 pm the police got the message about the incident and the patrol vehicle reached the spot.

Vikash said Prakash's son gave a police complaint based on which the process of registering FIR is on and will start an investigation accordingly.

To a question about the 'murder', the police officer said, "There is a physical assault. A weapon has been used. There is blood loss. We will get the details after further investigation."

When asked about whether the family members are involved, Vikash said, "These things will be known after the investigation. At this stage not even FIR had been registered. The process is on. Once the FIR is registered, we will be able to explain the whole incident."

"At this stage we haven't arrested anyone. We have secured the building," he added.

Reports indicate that the retired DGP had previously expressed concerns about threats to his life to some close associates.

The police suspect the involvement of a close family members in the incident. It's learned that there were some property disputes in the family.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, and further investigation is underway.

The IPS officer, from the 1981 batch, was a native of Champaran, Bihar, and held a Master's degree in Geology.

Prakash was appointed director general of police on March 1, 2015.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
