K'taka BJP MLA's daughter apologises to woman cop after slapping her

BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda's daughter, Aishwarya, has publicly apologised to a woman police sub-inspector in Mandya following a viral slapping incident, a move mandated by the High Court for her bail application.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA B Suresh Gowda. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Aishwarya, daughter of BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda, publicly apologised for slapping a woman police sub-inspector.

The incident occurred on August 12 at Maramma Temple in Ukkada, Mandya, and was captured on CCTV footage.

The High Court directed Aishwarya to issue a public apology as a prerequisite for her bail application.

An FIR was registered against Gowda's daughter for allegedly abusing and assaulting the police officer and obstructing her duty.

The police officer alleged Aishwarya sought direct entry to the sanctum, identified herself as an MLA's daughter, and escalated the argument.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA B Suresh Gowda's daughter, who slapped a woman police sub-inspector at a temple in Mandya, on Tuesday publicly apologised to her in a video, expressing regret over the issue.

The incident happened on August 12.

CCTV footage of the incident had also gone viral, showing the two in a heated argument, following which Aishwarya slapped the police official, who then struck back. People at the spot subsequently intervened and separated them.

Legal Ramifications And Court Directives

Following the incident, the III Additional District and Sessions Court at Srirangapatna rejected Aishwarya's anticipatory bail petition in connection with the case. She then approached the High Court for bail, which directed her to issue a public apology to the police officer before applying for bail.

In a video statement on Tuesday, the Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA's daughter, recalled that on August 12, she along with her two children had gone to Maramma Temple in Ukkada during Bhima Amavasya celebrations.

According to her, as there was a large crowd at the temple, when she was getting darshan of the deity for her two small children, there was a verbal altercation between her and the woman police officer who was on duty.

She said that the incident happened in the "heat of the moment".

"This incident should not have happened. I express my regret over this incident. If police officer Savitha Patil, who was on duty, was hurt by this incident, I am sorry and apologise to her," she added.

Details Of The Allegations And Counter-Complaints

An FIR was registered against Gowda's daughter for allegedly abusing and assaulting the woman police sub-inspector.

The woman police officer who was deployed for security duty at the temple had alleged in her complaint that Aishwarya, who is married to an Assistant Commissioner of Police, sought permission to enter the sanctum directly without standing in the queue.

According to the complainant, when the SI asked her to wait to avoid inconvenience to others, Aishwarya allegedly identified herself as the MLA's daughter and questioned why she was being stopped.

The argument allegedly escalated, with Aishwarya abusing and hitting the woman police sub-inspector on the head. She also alleged that the MLA's daughter threatened and prevented her from carrying out her official duties.

Aishwarya had also lodged a counter-complaint. The allegations made by both in their respective complaints were being examined by the police.

BJP MLA Gowda had also apologised for his daughter's conduct, saying that if she had committed a mistake, it was wrong and whoever has done the mistake should face the consequences under the law.