Rediff.com  » News » K'taka BJP MLA gets woman detained for asking questions

K'taka BJP MLA gets woman detained for asking questions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 03, 2022 16:12 IST
A video in which senior Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Aravind Limbavali is purportedly seen scolding a woman, who posed questions regarding a land encroachment in Bengaluru and tried to hand over a petition to him, has gone viral.

Photograph: @ArvindLBJP/Twitter

The opposition Congress hit out at the BJP government in the state over the video clip.

Congress state President DK Shivakumar on Saturday condemned Limbavali's behaviour, saying he is not eligible to be a legislator.

The BJP government in the state cannot remain in power, he said.

 

The incident occurred on Friday when the saffron party legislator was on rounds in his assembly constituency in Bengaluru, which had seen severe water-logging due to heavy downpour a week ago.

The woman had approached Limbavali and asked him to look at the complaint letter relating to land encroachment in Mahadevapura constituency.

However, he is seen yelling at her and directing the police to take her away.

When the woman asked the former minister to behave properly, he allegedly said that there was nothing to talk to her as she was an 'encroacher.'

On his instruction, two women police personnel took the woman to the police station.

The incident comes months after Limbavali's daughter was caught on camera threatening and misbehaving with policemen, who stopped her overspeeding car in the city.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
