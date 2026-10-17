How A Kozhikode Woman Lost Rs 1.35 Crore To Cyber Fraudsters

Discover how a 57-year-old Kozhikode woman was defrauded of Rs 1.35 crore by cybercriminals impersonating Mumbai Crime Branch officers, highlighting the growing threat of online financial scams.

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Key Points A 57-year-old woman in Kozhikode allegedly lost Rs 1.35 crore to cyber fraudsters.

The fraudsters posed as Mumbai Crime Branch officers, threatening her with criminal cases.

They claimed her SIM card was linked to crimes and instructed her to transfer money to the Reserve Bank of India for verification between September 22 and October 15.

The woman transferred a total of Rs 1,35,14,000 in 13 transactions from three bank accounts.

Kozhikode Cyber Crime police registered a case on Friday, and the investigation is ongoing.

A 57-year-old woman here has allegedly lost Rs 1.35 crore after cyber fraudsters, posing as Mumbai Crime Branch officers, threatened her with criminal cases and asked her to transfer money for verification, police said on Saturday.

Kozhikode Woman Duped Of Crores

The Cyber Crime police in Kozhikode City registered a case on Friday in connection with the incident.

According to the FIR, the woman from Kuthiravattom here received voice and video calls on WhatsApp from unidentified persons between September 22 and October 15.

The callers claimed that a SIM card fraudulently obtained using her identity documents was linked to several criminal cases.

The fraudsters allegedly told her that she was under police surveillance and instructed her to transfer money from her bank accounts to the Reserve Bank of India for verification, promising that the amount would be returned with interest, the FIR said.

Modus Operandi Of Cyber Fraudsters

Believing their claims, the woman transferred a total of Rs 1,35,14,000 in 13 transactions from three bank accounts held in her name, the police said.

The case was registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The accused are yet to be identified, and the case is under investigation, police added.