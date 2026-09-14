GMCK Student Dr Komal Saluja Honoured With Researcher Of The Year Award

Dr Komal Verma Saluja, a final-year student at Government Medical College Kota, has made history as the youngest and first medical student to receive the prestigious "Researcher of the Year Award 2026" from the American College of Physicians India chapter for her innovative work in diabetes and liver disease diagnostics.
Key Points
- Dr Komal Verma Saluja, a final-year medical student, received the "Researcher of the Year Award 2026" from the American College of Physicians (ACP) India chapter.
- She is the youngest and first medical student globally to be conferred this prestigious research accolade by the ACP.
- Saluja's groundbreaking research includes identifying an imaging biomarker for early cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes and developing an echocardiography-based screening tool for fatty liver disease.
- Her work on liver disease earned her an international travel grant to present at the American College of Gastroenterology's scientific meeting.
- Saluja advocates for increased investment in novel diagnostic and therapeutic medical research within India.
Groundbreaking Research ContributionsSaluja's research portfolio includes two studies addressing global health issues. One study, published in Nature Scientific Reports, identified an imaging biomarker using FreeSurfer-based cortical thickness measurements from brain MRIs to detect early cognitive decline in patients with type 2 diabetes. In another study, she developed a diagnostic method using routine echocardiography as an opportunistic screening tool for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), commonly known as fatty liver disease.
For her work on liver disease screening, she was selected for an oral abstract presentation and received a USD 2,000 international travel grant from the American College of Gastroenterology to attend its upcoming annual scientific meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.
Advocacy For Medical Innovation In India
Dr Nilesh Jain, Principal of GMCK, congratulated Saluja, saying her achievement brought pride to the institution and would motivate other students to take up research activities.