How Forensic Evidence Unmasked A Husband's Murder Plot

Discover how forensic evidence and meticulous police work in Kota unravelled a 73-year-old man's elaborate cover-up after he allegedly murdered his wife in July following persistent domestic discord.

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Key Points A 73-year-old man was arrested in Kota district for allegedly killing his 70-year-old wife in July this year.

The accused, Chunilal, initially fabricated a story about unidentified attackers breaking into their house and injuring him, even self-inflicting minor wounds.

Forensic investigations and technical analysis, including crime scene analysis and lack of blood traces on the bed, dismantled his version.

Police analysis of call detail records and neighbour testimonies, confirming frequent domestic fights, led to the establishment that Chunilal committed the murder.

Chunilal was produced before court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

A 73-year-old man has been arrested in Kota district for allegedly killing his wife in July this year following persistent domestic discord.

Kamalabai (70), wife of Chunilal, was found dead with severe head injuries caused by a sharp weapon in his house in Kajliya village under Ayana police station in Kota district on July 28.

Husband's Fabricated Story Unravels

Initially, the accused husband fabricated a story claiming that unidentified armed attackers had broken into their house around 2:30 AM, murdering his wife and leaving him injured, Kota SP (Rural) Sujeet Shankar said on Thursday.

To make his narrative convincing, Chunilal inflicted minor wounds on his own head and tied a bandage soaked in blood.

Forensic Evidence Exposes Deception

However, forensic investigations and technical analysis dismantled the elderly man's version in this blind murder case.

Crime scene analysis revealed that the main entrance of the house remained securely bolted from the inside throughout the night, with no signs of forced entry, broken tiles, or footprints indicating that no intruder had scaled the walls or roof.

Furthermore, forensic experts noted that despite Chunilal claiming he sustained injuries during the same assault, no blood traces were found on their bed.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

During the investigation, a police team analysed call detail records (CDRs) and uncovered that Chunilal had attempted to mislead the police by falsely blaming his son-in-law Balram and nephews Sonu and Chetan over a land dispute.

Technical scrutiny placed Balram's location in another village at the time of the crime, while the nephews' locations showed no suspicious activity.

Neighbours confirmed that the couple frequently fought over some domestic matters and Chunilal's aggressive temperament.

Police subsequently established that Chunilal committed the murder and arrested him.

The accused was produced before court on Thursday, following which he was sent to judicial custody, Ayana SHO Raghuveer Singh said.