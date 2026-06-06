Mahant Murder In Kota: Police Probe Trust And Land Dispute

A Mahant of Kota's ancient Chandrasel Math was brutally murdered, sparking protests and prompting authorities to launch a special investigation into the suspected trust and land dispute.

Key Points Mahant Devanand Van of ancient Chandrasel Math in Kota was fatally stabbed by unidentified persons, sustaining 26 wounds.

Police suspect the murder was motivated by a dispute over the ownership and post of the Math's trust, as well as land.

Family and followers protested at the hospital, refusing to take the body until arrests were made, leading to official assurances.

Authorities promised a speedy investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and categorising the case under the Case Officer Scheme.

Police have detained half a dozen individuals for questioning and are investigating past enmity and land disputes as likely motives.

A 35-year-old Mahant of ancient Chandrasel Math was stabbed to death by unidentified persons at the math, police said on Saturday. Mahant Devanand Van, who sustained 26 wounds on his body, was rushed to the MBS Hospital, where he succumbed soon after during treatment.

Around midnight, some unidentified persons barged into the math in the Borkheda Police Station limits, locked up the Mahant who was with Van in a room and launched a knife attack on Van, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rudrapratap Sharma said.

Motive Behind The Attack

Van, a resident of Sawaimadhopur, moved to Chandesal Math in Kota four years ago, the DSP said. The officer said the attack on the Mahant stems from a dispute over ownership of the Trust and the post.

Protests And Official Assurances

Later in the evening, his kin and followers received his body after they were assured of a speedy trial into the murder and naming a college and a memorial after him, police said. Van's family agreed to take his body for the last rites after authorities promised them an investigation by an SIT and categorise the case under the Case Officer Scheme, Kota city Assistant Superintendent of Police Subash Chandra Mishra said.

Assistant District Magistrate Vinod Kumar Malhotra said the family has been asked to forward a proposal for the college to the state government.

Earlier, in the wake of the attack, sadhus and his disciples demonstrated at the hospital and refused to take his body till his killers were arrested. Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Goutam, who placated the protesters with assurances of a speedy investigation, said the police had detained half a dozen individuals for questioning. She said the police are investigating past enmity and dispute over land of the trust as likely motives behind the murder.