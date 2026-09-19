How A Kolkata Woman Allegedly Extorted Money With False Rape Charges

Kolkata police have arrested a 31-year-old woman accused of running an elaborate extortion racket by filing 11 false rape and sexual harassment cases against at least 14 individuals, demanding money to withdraw the fabricated charges.

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Key Points Kolkata police arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly extorting money through false rape and sexual harassment complaints.

The accused reportedly filed 11 fabricated cases against at least 14 individuals, often posing as a model.

Her alleged modus operandi involved threatening victims, including a dentist, with false charges if her monetary demands were not met.

Investigations revealed a pattern of similar extortion attempts, with some victims later accusing her of the crime.

The woman had previously lodged a complaint against her own father, leading to his arrest, highlighting a history of such actions.

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested here for allegedly threatening people with false rape and sexual harassment cases and extorting money from them, police said on Saturday.

The accused, a resident of Santoshpur in the southern parts of the city, had allegedly filed 11 false cases of rape and sexual harassment against at least 14 people, they said.

Allegations Of A Deceptive Modus Operandi

"She used to introduce herself as a model and implicate people in false cases. She had earlier lodged a complaint against her own father, leading to his arrest," a police official said.

In January, she allegedly tried to extort money from a dentist after visiting his chamber in Santoshpur and threatened to implicate him in a false case if her demands were not met, he said.

"The dentist was arrested based on the woman's complaint. After he was released on bail, his wife approached the Alipore court, alleging that her husband had been falsely implicated and seeking a proper investigation," the police official said.

The court then directed police to examine the allegations.

Investigation Uncovers Pattern Of False Accusations

"During the investigation, police found that the woman had allegedly lodged a false case against the dentist and had repeatedly threatened him while demanding money," the officer said.

The investigation also found that the dentist had informed the Purba Jadavpur police in advance about the possibility of being implicated in a false case, he said.

"The woman had allegedly used a similar modus operandi against several people in the past. At least two of those against whom she allegedly filed false cases had subsequently accused her of extortion," the officer said, adding that the accused had in October 2021 lodged a complaint against her father, following which he was arrested.

The woman was arrested from outside her residence in Santoshpur on Friday, police said, adding that all the allegations were being investigated and further action would be taken based on the evidence collected.