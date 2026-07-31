Kolkata Welcomes Back Taslima Nasreen

After nearly 19 years in exile from Kolkata, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen returned to the city on Friday, July 31, 2026, describing the visit as an emotional homecoming.

Welcomed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international airport, Nasreen said she felt 'very good to be back' and called Kolkata the closest place to home after being forced to leave Bangladesh in 1994 following death threats over her novel Lajja.

Nasreen is in Kolkata to attend an anti-fundamentalism literary programme at Rabindra Sadan, where she is expected to recite poetry.

Although planned as a literary event, it has taken on political significance following the BJP's rise to power in West Bengal.

She thanked the state government for facilitating her visit and providing security, while stressing that freedom of expression should remain a fundamental right regardless of which party is in power.

Nasreen had lived in Kolkata from 2004 until November 2007, when violent protests over her memoir Dwikhandito forced her to leave the city.

The then Left Front government cited law and order concerns as the reason for asking her to leave.

Since then, she has repeatedly expressed her desire to return.

Her visit now revives long-standing debates on free speech, secularism, religious sensitivities and the protection of writers, making her return significant both culturally and politically.

IMAGE: Taslima Nasreen speaks to the media on arrival at Kolkata airport on July 31, 2026, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Taslima Nasreen returned to Kolkata after nearly 19 years, calling it an emotional homecoming.

Nasreen was forced to leave Kolkata in 2007 following violent protests over her writings.

Her return has reignited discussions on free speech, secularism and religious sensitivities.

The BJP government says her return reflects support for freedom of expression.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff