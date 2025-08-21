HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kolkata varsity students attacked, branded 'Bangladeshis'; 2 held

Kolkata varsity students attacked, branded 'Bangladeshis'; 2 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 21, 2025 18:41 IST

x

A group of students from Kolkata University's Carmichael Hostel were allegedly attacked near Sealdah in Kolkata late on Wednesday night and branded as "Bangladeshis" by a group of shopkeepers and miscreants, triggering a political row with the Trinamool Congress linking the incident to a larger pattern of harassment of Bengalis outside the state.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the clash broke out when a hostel boarder went to buy mobile accessories from a shop under Sealdah bridge and a scuffle ensued after an argument over price with the shop staff.

As news of the altercation spread, more boarders from the hostel joined in, further intensifying the confrontation.

 

The students alleged that the shopkeepers, who were Hindi-speaking, abused them for speaking in Bengali, accused them of being "Bangladeshis" and then attacked them with hockey sticks, knives and cricket gear.

Several students were injured in the attack and admitted to the state-run Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The police said two persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

"The arrested persons are Dipak Kr Shaw (29), a staffer at a mobile cover shop and a resident of Narkeldanga, Imtiaz Ali (35), also from Narkeldanga, and another employee at the same shop," an officer said, adding that efforts are underway to apprehend others involved in the incident.

Trinamool Congress leader and state party spokesperson Krishanu Mitra, in a social media post, condemned the attack as an instance of ethnic profiling.

"For attacking my fellow Carmichael Hostel student brothers and hurling racist abuses at them, two outsiders have been arrested so far. They are Dipak Kumar Shaw (29) and Imtiaz Ali (35), both residents of Narkeldanga. The search for the others is continuing. Thanks to police. I hope they will also identify and promptly arrest the remaining culprits," he posted on social media.

Earlier, Bangla Pokkho general secretary Garga Chatterjee reached Muchipara police station around 1.30 AM, warning that unless prompt action was taken, a sit-in would be staged outside the thana.

The incident comes amidst a politically charged backdrop, with the TMC in recent weeks accusing Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states such as Assam, Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat of detaining and profiling Bengali-speaking migrants, branding them "illegal Bangladeshis."

The ruling party has sought to turn the issue into a Bengali identity plank, a strategy that helped it blunt the BJP's Hindutva narrative during the 2021 assembly elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Language Politics Help Didi Win 2026 Poll?
Will Language Politics Help Didi Win 2026 Poll?
Not only Bengalis...: Amartya Sen amid language row
Not only Bengalis...: Amartya Sen amid language row
Fear grips Bengali migrants amid Gurugram police action
Fear grips Bengali migrants amid Gurugram police action
Bengali migrants' deportation sparks panic in Bengal village
Bengali migrants' deportation sparks panic in Bengal village
Didi slams Delhi cops over 'Bangladeshi language' letter
Didi slams Delhi cops over 'Bangladeshi language' letter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cost Of 10 Famous Buildings

webstory image 2

8 Recipes Enriched With Wine, Rum And More

webstory image 3

14 Fictional Detectives We'd Trust With Any Case

VIDEOS

Ahsaas Channa spotted in Boss Lady Look1:03

Ahsaas Channa spotted in Boss Lady Look

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla meets Rajnath Singh1:58

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla meets Rajnath Singh

India tests Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km range1:37

India tests Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km range

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV