Kolkata triple murder: Husband of one of deceased women arrested

The Kolkata Police have arrested the husband of one of the deceased in the Tangra triple murder case after he was interrogated for several hours, officers said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma visits the site of the incident in Tangra Police Station area where three females including one minor were found dead in their home, in Kolkata, February 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prasun Dey, one of the prime accused in the case, was questioned after he was released from a hospital on Monday, they said.

Dey will be produced before a court in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The arrestee and his elder brother Pranay Dey had been undergoing treatment at state-run Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital here under police watch after sustaining injuries in an apparent suicide attempt.

According to police sources, Prasun Dey was released from the hospital on Monday evening and taken to the Tangra Police Station, near his residence, for interrogation.

Discrepancies were found in his statements, the officers said.

The Kolkata Police had earlier recorded the statements of both brothers but were awaiting medical clearance to initiate detailed questioning.

Prasun Dey was arrested late on Monday night. He will be produced in court today, a police officer said.

The case came to light on February 19, when the brothers crashed their car into a pillar along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in what appeared to be an attempt to end their lives.

While being treated for their injuries, they disclosed to police that the bodies of their wives and a girl were lying inside their residence in Tangra.

Following the revelation, a police team rushed to the house and recovered the bodies.

An autopsy conducted on February 20 confirmed that the victims had been murdered.

On February 25, police officials stated that their investigation had led them to believe that no outsiders were involved in the crime.

Further probe into the case is underway, police said.