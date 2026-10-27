Kolkata Teen Drugged, Gang-Raped; Accused Blackmail Family With Video

A shocking incident in Kolkata sees a 13-year-old girl allegedly drugged and gang-raped, with her family facing blackmail threats from videos of the horrific act, prompting a police investigation.

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Key Points A 13-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped in Kolkata, as reported by her mother on Tuesday.

The accused reportedly filmed the incident and used the videos to blackmail the family for money.

The girl was allegedly abducted on October 24, taken to a hotel in Bandel, and forced to consume a sedative-laced drink.

The mother's complaint names the girl's friend and several others as accused, with police initiating an investigation.

No arrests or detentions had been reported till Tuesday, as police verify the allegations.

A woman in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday complained to police that her 13-year-old girl was drugged and gang-raped, with the accused allegedly having filmed the act and using it to demand money.

In the complaint, the woman has named her daughter's friend and several others as accused, the official said, adding the girl has been sent for medical examination.

Details of the Alleged Abduction

"According to the complaint, the girl was allegedly abducted on October 24 after she left her home in Baguiati to meet a friend in Birati, a police officer said.

"It has been alleged that after being abducted, the girl was taken to a hotel in the Bandel area of Hoggly district, where she was forced to have a cold drink laced with sedatives before being sexually assaulted by multiple persons," he said.

The girl's mother stated in her police complaint that the accused persons allegedly recorded the incident and later forwarded the videos to her, threatening and blackmailing the family.

Mother's Account and Blackmail

Citing the complaint, the police officer said the girl allegedly left home around 3.30 pm on Saturday and was expected to return by evening.

"When she did not return, the mother called her around 8.30 pm when the girl told her that she had gone to Barrackpore with her friend and would return by 10 pm or 11 pm," he said.

When the girl failed to return, her mother called her again but could not reach her, the police officer said. "According to the complaint, a man later contacted her from an unknown number and claimed that he had found the girl crying on the road and had allowed her to use his phone."

Around 12.06 am, the girl messaged her mother, saying she was in danger and alleging that her friend had taken her to the house of a man identified as Rik, the police officer stated.

"The family further alleged that a man identifying himself as Debajit Sarkar later called and assured them that the girl was safe and would return home by car," he said, adding that the girl returned the next day around 10.30 am.

"The girl told her mother that she had been taken to the house of an acquaintance of her friend and became drowsy after having a drink. Multiple persons allegedly assaulted her while she was in an inebriated state. She was also allegedly forced to take a contraceptive pill," according to the complaint.

The mother further alleged that the accused were demanding money and threatening the family with the videos. "She also claimed that fear of the threats had initially prevented her from approaching the police," the policeman said.

Police Investigation Underway

"We have received a complaint and started an investigation. We are looking into the allegations and verifying the details," the police officer said, adding that no arrest or detention had been reported till Tuesday.