Kolkata stampede: Suvendu puts temporary home guards under scanner

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has launched a comprehensive investigation into the deadly Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede, scrutinising the conduct of temporary home guards and the responsibility of organisers and licensing authorities.

IMAGE: Seven people arrested in connection with the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja stampede incident are being brought to Bankshall Court, in Kolkata, October 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari initiated a probe into temporary home guards' role in the Kolkata puja pandal stampede that killed 19 people on Saturday.

Adhikari criticised the previous TMC government, claiming his administration inherited a "baggage of rubbish" and highlighted issues with home guards, including one who couldn't speak Bengali.

The CM noted the accident occurred at a common entry/exit gate, not inside the dimly lit pandal, and suggested home guards dropping ropes during rain exacerbated the chaos.

The investigation will also scrutinise puja organisers, permission-issuing authorities, Kolkata Police, and the fire services department.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), excluding Kolkata Police, KMC, and fire services personnel, will be formed, headed by a Calcutta High Court judge if approved, and seven people have been arrested.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday brought under the investigation scanner temporary home guards deployed for duty at a Kolkata puja pandal during Saturday's stampede, to scrutinise their role in the incident that left 19 people dead.

Taking a dig at the previous TMC dispensation, he also claimed that his government carried a "baggage of rubbish" thrust on the administration's shoulders by the erstwhile regime.

Nineteen people died and 25 were injured in the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.

CM Questions Home Guards' Conduct

The CM said that he has asked for the list of names of temporary home guards who were on duty at the puja pandal to scrutinise their role in the stampede.

"These home guards are not new recruits. They were on duty for the third year in a row, following their earlier appointments in 2024 and 2025," he said.

"We are carrying on our shoulders a massive pile of rubbish as baggage. A clean-up will take time," Adhikari asserted.

He pointed out that one of the home guards he tried to talk to at the pandal early this morning "could not even understand, let alone speak, Bengali".

Stampede Details and Management Failures

"My views about the disaster changed after I visited the site, compared to what I was initially briefed. The accident took place at the common entry and exit gate, and not inside the puja pandal, which was dimly lit. I shudder to think of the consequences if this had happened inside. No one knows where the death toll would have reached," Adhikari said.

He said that instead of proper entry and exit gates, only one opening, divided by a hand-held rope by the home guards, served as both.

"When it started to rain, they simply dropped the ropes and took shelter to save themselves from getting drenched," the chief minister claimed, suggesting that an absence of an entry-exit divide led to the commotion spiralling out of control.

Broader Probe and Arrests Underway

Adhikari, though, added that the role of the puja organisers and permission-issuing authorities will also be probed.

"The organisers will also have to shoulder responsibility. There were problems with the theme as well. We are keeping under the scanner the Kolkata Police and fire services department, which issued the necessary licenses and should have had these issues rectified beforehand," he said.

Adhikari also said that personnel of the Kolkata Police, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and fire services department have been kept out of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which will be headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court, provided the state receives the nod of the Chief Justice.

The Kolkata Police have arrested seven people, including organisers of Chorbagan Durga Puja, for the pandal stampede.

Those arrested include the puja committee's secretary, vice-president and two employees of a private security agency, among others.