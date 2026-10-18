Kolkata stampede: 'Poor crowd control left visitors confused'

Kolkata Police are investigating a tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal that claimed 19 lives on Saturday evening, amidst allegations of crowd management failures and inadequate security.

IMAGE: An injured person receives assistance at Kolkata Medical College following a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kolkata Police are investigating the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede that killed 19 people on Saturday evening.

Eyewitnesses and locals allege inadequate crowd management, confusing announcements, and insufficient police deployment, particularly near the VIP entrance.

Police are examining circumstances, crowd control measures, venue arrangements, and the authorities' emergency response, including eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the injured and highlighted concerns about dimly lit theme pandals and the role of private security guards' whistles in causing a rush.

The West Bengal government has established a toll-free helpline for information regarding those affected by the tragic incident.

Kolkata Police are investigating whether lapses in crowd management, confusion over entry and exit routes and heavy rain contributed to the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal that left 19 people dead on Saturday evening, a senior officer said.

Allegations of Crowd Management Failures

Several eyewitnesses alleged that announcements about entry, exit and crowd movement were improper, leaving visitors confused during the rush hours.

Locals also claimed that police deployment at the pandal was inadequate, alleging that personnel were mainly stationed near the VIP entrance.

"I have not seen adequate police presence this year. This resulted in the mismanagement," Sanghamitra Bhowmik, a resident of the Chorbagan area, said.

Locals also alleged that there was little administrative assistance in taking the injured to hospitals.

Official Investigation Underway

"There must be some lapses, but these should be probed. Whether lapses were on the part of the organisers or they had flouted the rules to erect the pandal will be checked," the police officer told PTI.

The police are examining the circumstances that led to the incident, crowd control measures, arrangements at the venue and the response of the authorities during the emergency, he said.

"Eyewitness accounts and other evidence will be examined as part of the investigation," he added.

A forensic team reached the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal area late at night and started collecting pieces of evidence from the spot, a senior police officer said.

Kolkata Police officers are also talking to the organisers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja and have sought the list of security guards and those employed to manage the crowd there, he said.

"We will also talk to the policemen who were posted there. Our officers are talking to the puja organisers. We are preparing the list of people and examining the CCTV footage to find out their respective roles during the time of the mishap," he added.

Chief Minister's Concerns and Aftermath

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

"Many pandals are dimly lit in the name of theme puja," he said, urging the organisers to follow the advice of the authorities.

A large number of Durga puja organisers in Kolkata and other places in the state compete with each other in making their pandals more attractive by setting up theme-based creations.

According to the family members of two of the deceased, the blowing of whistles by private security guards at the pandal area led to a rush among the people there, the chief minister said

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda also visited the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

According to sources at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, the injured were admitted to the emergency for treatment, while 11 patients were shifted to SSKM Hospital.

A source at the medical college said the 13 women and a child were among the deceased.

The West Bengal government has set up a toll-free helpline, 18003455678, for people seeking information about those affected by the incident.