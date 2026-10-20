Kolkata stampede: Police hunt for person behind 'pandal collapsing' alarm

Kolkata Police are intensifying their search for an individual whose alleged false announcement about a collapsing Durga Puja pandal may have triggered a deadly stampede that claimed 19 lives and injured 25 in north Kolkata.

IMAGE: Seven people arrested in connection with the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja stampede incident are being brought to Bankshall Court, in Kolkata, October 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kolkata Police are actively searching for an individual suspected of making a false announcement about a Durga Puja pandal collapsing, which allegedly caused a fatal stampede three days ago.

The stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening resulted in 19 deaths and 25 injuries.

Investigators are analysing CCTV footage from 13 cameras to reconstruct the events and determine the sequence of the crowd's movement.

Police analysis suggests rain caused congestion at the exit point, while entry continued despite a large crowd inside the pandal.

Authorities have found no evidence to support the claim that any part of the pandal was actually in danger of collapsing.

The Kolkata police are looking for a person who had allegedly misled revellers by announcing that a section of the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal was collapsing, which appeared to have triggered panic among them and led to the stampede that claimed the lives of 19 people and left 25 injured three days ago, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The police have not found evidence to substantiate the claim, he said.

Investigation Into Pandal Collapse Hoax

"At present, there is no evidence to suggest that any part of the pandal was in a position to collapse," the police officer told PTI, adding that investigators were examining CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events.

Of the 30 cameras installed across the premises, footage from 13 covers the area where the incident took place, he said.

"An analysis indicates that rain caused the exit point to be congested, while the entry point remained open despite the presence of a large crowd inside the pandal," the officer said.

Nineteen people were killed and 25 injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening.

The CCTV footage is expected to help investigators reconstruct the crowd's movement and determine how the situation escalated, the officer said, adding that the circumstances under which entry was allowed despite congestion at the exit may also come under scrutiny.

"Who made the announcement and why it was made are key questions that need to be answered," the officer said.

The announcement that a section of the structure was collapsing allegedly triggered panic among visitors.

"Police have not found evidence to substantiate the claim," the officer said.