Kolkata stampede: 12 detained, Suvendu orders SIT probe

Kolkata Police have detained 12 people, including organisers, in connection with the tragic Chorebagan Durga Puja stampede that claimed 19 lives and injured 25, prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to order an SIT probe.

IMAGE: An injured person on a stretcher at Kolkata Medical College, following a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kolkata Police on Saturday night detained 12 individuals, including organisers of the Chorebagan Durga Puja, in connection with a stampede probe.

The stampede at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata resulted in 19 deaths and 25 injuries on Saturday evening.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised strict action against those responsible for crowd mismanagement and announced an SIT investigation.

The Anti-Rowdy Section of Kolkata Police is collecting CCTV footage to identify individuals who failed to manage the crowd during the mishap.

Police on Saturday night detained 12 people, including organisers of the Chorebagan Durga Puja in connection with their probe into the stampede in which 19 people died and 25 were injured, an officer said.

The move came after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised strict action against those who failed to carry out their respective duties that allegedly led to the crowd mismanagement in the north Kolkata Durga Puja.

Investigation Underway

"We have detained 12 people in connection with our probe into the Chorebagan incident. Our officers are talking to them to find out the cause that led to today's mishap. If any lapses are found, we will act as per the law," the officer told PTI.

The stampede happened at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening, the day of Maha Saptami.

CM Orders SIT Probe

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari earlier said, "An SIT headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta high court will investigate the incident. The SIT will comprise members from STF, CID and other departments."

Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) of Kolkata Police has collected CCTV footage of that place during the mishap.

"We will check the footage and take appropriate measures against those who failed to manage the crowd. That could be a member of the puja committee, a homeguard, a temporary worker, a policeman, or a private company security guard. Nobody will be spared," Adhikari said.