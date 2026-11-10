Three Arrested For Attacking Kolkata Police Over Firecracker Ban

Kolkata police arrested three individuals for assaulting officers who intervened to stop the bursting of prohibited firecrackers in two separate incidents following Kali Puja.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Three individuals were arrested in Kolkata for allegedly assaulting police personnel.

The assaults occurred after officers intervened to stop the bursting of prohibited firecrackers.

Two separate incidents were reported in Tiljala and Netaji Nagar a day after Kali Puja.

In one incident, two accused allegedly attacked policemen and tore their uniforms late Monday.

Police are currently examining the circumstances and taking appropriate legal action against the accused.

Three people were arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel in two separate incidents in Kolkata, after officers intervened to stop the bursting of prohibited firecrackers, officials said on Tuesday.

The incidents took place in Tiljala in the eastern part of the city and Netaji Nagar in south Kolkata a day after Kali Puja, they said.

Police Intervene In Firecracker Violations

Two personnel from the Netaji Nagar police station, while on patrol late Monday, spotted two men bursting firecrackers on the NS Road, a senior officer said.

"When the officers questioned them over the alleged violation of court restrictions, they claimed that they were not bursting sound-emitting crackers. An argument ensued, during which the duo allegedly attacked the policemen and tore their uniforms," he said.

"The injured personnel managed to alert the police station, following which additional forces rushed to the spot and arrested the two accused, identified as Rahul Singh and Manish Singh," he added.

In Tiljala, a man allegedly assaulted a police personnel after being asked to stop bursting prohibited firecrackers on a road, the officer said.

The accused, identified as Sayan Bandopadhyay, was subsequently arrested, he said.

"We are examining the circumstances surrounding the assaults on the police personnel, and appropriate legal action is being taken," the officer said.