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Kolkata Police ASI Arrested For Alleged Molestation Of Civic Volunteer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 19, 2026 20:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A Kolkata Police assistant sub-inspector faces arrest for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old woman civic volunteer outside a prominent Durga Puja pandal, sparking outrage as a purported video of the incident circulates online.

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Key Points

  • A Kolkata Police assistant sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old woman civic volunteer.
  • The incident took place outside the Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja pandal in south Kolkata on Saturday night.
  • The arrest followed the woman lodging a complaint at New Alipore police station.
  • A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral on social media, though its authenticity remains unverified.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Kolkata Police has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old woman civic volunteer outside the renowned Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja pandal in south Kolkata, a senior officer said on Monday.

The 50-year-old accused is posted with the 3rd Armed Battalion, he said.

 

"He was arrested after the woman lodged a complaint at the New Alipore police station, following which police started an investigation," he said.

The incident allegedly took place between 11 pm and 11.30 pm on Saturday.

A video purportedly showing the incident has since gone viral on social media. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The footage appears to show two civic volunteers in orange T-shirts sitting on chairs, with a man standing behind them allegedly touching one of the women inappropriately.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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