Over 590 Arrested, Firecrackers Seized In Kolkata During Kali Puja

Kolkata police conducted a major crackdown on Kali Puja night, arresting 592 people and seizing a substantial quantity of banned firecrackers and illicit liquor, alongside prosecuting hundreds for traffic violations.

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Key Points Kolkata police arrested 592 individuals on Kali Puja night for various offences.

Authorities seized 238.6 kg of banned firecrackers and six litres of illicit liquor.

A significant number of arrests, 205, were specifically for bursting banned firecrackers.

Traffic police prosecuted 593 people, including 454 for not wearing helmets and 64 for drunken driving.

Police personnel were strategically deployed across the city to ensure law and order during the festivities.

As many as 592 people have been arrested and 238.6 kg of banned firecrackers seized on Kali Puja night, police said on Monday.

Kolkata Police Crackdown During Kali Puja

Of those arrested, 205 were held for bursting banned firecrackers and 387 for disorderly conduct.

Also, six litres of illicit liquor have been seized and 593 people prosecuted for traffic violations, it said.

Traffic police prosecuted 454 two-wheeler riders and pillion riders for not wearing helmets, according to the police statement. Another 75 people were booked for rash driving and 64 for drunken driving.

Police personnel were deployed at key locations across the city to monitor violations and maintain law and order, a police officer said.