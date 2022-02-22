News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kolkata medical college administers 'Charak' oath to students, principal backtracks

Kolkata medical college administers 'Charak' oath to students, principal backtracks

Source: PTI
February 22, 2022 15:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid a raging controversy over first-year students of Medical College Hospital, Kolkata, being administered the ‘Charak’ oath instead of the traditional Hippocratic oath, Dr Raghunath Mishra, principal of the prestigious college, said on Tuesday it was a mistake as officials of the 187-year-old medical college misunderstood a communication by the National Medical Commission.

The clarification came a day after first-year students of the hallowed medical institute were asked to take the ‘Charak Shapath’ (oath named after the author of an ancient Indian medical text), which various medical forums have opposed in the past.

 

Charak Shapath finds its reference in the Charaka Samhita, an ancient Sanskrit text on Ayurveda which lays down a code of conduct for healers in ancient Indian medicine.

"A few days back, there was a video conference with officials of the NMC. During that conference there was a reference to ‘Charak Shapath’. Our staff and officials misunderstood it as an official guideline (to be compulsorily followed) and administered it to first-year students," Mishra told PTI.

"It was a mistake on our part ... we misunderstood a reference to be an official guideline," he said.

The principal said interns are administered the Hippocratic Oath, a centuries-old code of ethics for medical practitioners worldwide.

"There has never been any instance where we have administered the ‘Charaka’ oath. We only follow the centuries-old system of administering the Hippocratic Oath," he said.

On Tuesday, the Medical Service Centre, an organisation of doctors, and the DSO unit of Calcutta Medical College threatened to protest against the ‘Charak’ oath which students of the first year were forced to swear by.

"It is against the spirit of long-established conventions of the medical profession where the student interns take the Hippocratic oath. This is an effort to impose a theory propagated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party," secretary of the Medical Service Centre Dr Angshuman Mitra said.

IDSO Medical unit spokesperson Dr Soumyadip Roy told PTI, "We are stunned how this could happen in a premier medical college of the country."

He said their forum would submit a deputation to the medical college against the decision.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Covid doctor who became a patient
The Covid doctor who became a patient
Doctor with a Difference
Doctor with a Difference
'Everybody need not rush to hospital'
'Everybody need not rush to hospital'
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Revealed: What Uddhav told Mumbai doctors

Revealed: What Uddhav told Mumbai doctors

Doctors at the frontline: 'We will defeat coronavirus'

Doctors at the frontline: 'We will defeat coronavirus'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances