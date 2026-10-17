Kolkata lottery firm donates Rs 260 cr to DMK, AIADMK in 2025-26

Discover how Kolkata-based Tiger Associates significantly influenced Tamil Nadu politics by donating a massive Rs 260 crore to the DMK and AIADMK in 2025-26, revealing a concentrated source of political funding.

IMAGE: DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. Photograph: @CMOTamilnadu/X/File image

Key Points Kolkata-based Tiger Associates donated Rs 260 crore to Tamil Nadu's DMK and AIADMK in 2025-26, more than doubling its contributions from the previous financial year.

The firm accounted for nearly 74 percent of the combined Rs 352.55 crore reported by the two parties for 2025-26, making it a dominant donor.

Tiger Associates gave Rs 135 crore to the AIADMK and Rs 125 crore to the DMK in 2025-26, bringing its total contributions to the parties over two financial years to Rs 370 crore.

Tiger Associates' designated partner is linked to lottery magnate Santiago Martin, whose company Future Gaming was the largest purchaser of electoral bonds before the scheme was struck down in February 2024.

Electoral trusts also contributed to both parties, with Triumph, Jaybharath, and Prudent Electoral Trusts collectively donating Rs 52 crore.

A Kolkata-based lottery firm donated Rs 260 crore to Tamil Nadu's two principal political rivals — Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam — in 2025-26, more than doubling its contributions to the parties from the previous financial year, according to disclosures submitted to the Election Commission.

The firm accounted for nearly 74 percent of the Rs 352.55 crore in combined contributions reported by the two parties for 2025-26, highlighting the extent to which their political funding was concentrated in the hands of a single donor.

Tiger Associates, which had contributed Rs 110 crore to the two parties in 2024-25, gave Rs 135 crore to the AIADMK and Rs 125 crore to the DMK in 2025-26, taking its combined contributions to the two parties over two financial years to Rs 370 crore.

Lottery Firm's Dominant Role

The AIADMK's contribution report shows that Tiger Associates, linked to lottery magnate Santiago Martin through a common business associate, made six transfers totalling Rs 135 crore during the financial year.

The firm accounted for nearly 84 percent of the AIADMK's total contributions of Rs 161.36 crore.

The DMK's disclosure records 14 contributions totalling Rs 125 crore from Tiger Associates, representing more than 65 per cent of its total contributions of Rs 191.19 crore.

Tiger Associates' designated partner Subbayan Nagarajan is a longtime associate of Santiago Martin, with corporate records showing that the two are also partners in another firm.

Martin's company Future Gaming and Hotel Services had emerged as the largest purchaser of electoral bonds before the Supreme Court struck down the scheme in February 2024.

Electoral bond disclosures subsequently made public showed that Future Gaming had contributed Rs 509 crore to the DMK through the now-scrapped funding mechanism.

Tiger Associates and Future Gaming are separate entities, and the available disclosures do not establish that Martin personally financed Tiger Associates' political contributions.

Electoral Trusts Also Contribute

The latest filings also reveal that electoral trusts contributed to both the DMK and the AIADMK during the same financial year.

Triumph Electoral Trust gave Rs 15 crore to the DMK and Rs 5 crore to the AIADMK, while Jaybharath Electoral Trust contributed Rs 4 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively.

Prudent Electoral Trust separately contributed Rs 25 crore to the DMK, taking the total contributions from these three trusts to the two parties to Rs 52 crore.

Together, Tiger Associates and the three electoral trusts accounted for Rs 312 crore, or approximately 88.5 per cent of the combined contributions reported by the two parties.

DMK's Shifting Financial Landscape

The DMK's overall reported contributions, however, declined from Rs 365.82 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 191.19 crore in 2025-26, even as Tiger Associates increased its donations to the party from Rs 50 crore to Rs 125 crore.

The party's 2024-25 disclosure had recorded more than Rs 300 crore in cash contributions, primarily under its Party Development Fund.

This year, several substantial contributions were made to the two parties in February and March, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections in which the DMK lost power to the TVK founded by actor-politician Vijay.