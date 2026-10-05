Bankshall Court Lawyers Demand Arrests After Egg Attack

Lawyers in Kolkata's Bankshall Court have launched a protest and road blockade, demanding swift arrests and improved security following an alleged egg attack on advocates within the court premises last week.

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Key Points Lawyers at Kolkata's Bankshall Court protested an alleged egg attack on court premises.

The protest included a march and a road blockade, demanding arrests of those involved.

Lawyers claim outsiders hurled eggs on October 1, injuring some advocates.

They are demanding enhanced security within the court premises.

Police have apprehended two individuals, but lawyers seek the arrest of all main accused.

Lawyers practising at the Bankshall Court here held a protest march and road blockade on Monday, demanding the arrest of all culprits responsible for the alleged hurling of eggs and an attack on some advocates on the court premises last week.

Demands For Justice And Security

The lawyers marched on the street in front of the GPO and held a road blockade for some time to press their demands.

They claimed that outsiders had thrown eggs inside the Bankshall Court premises in the Dalhousie area in the heart of Kolkata on October 1.

"The police are yet to arrest the main accused, though they have apprehended two others," said one of the protesting lawyers.

The agitating lawyers demanded adequate security arrangements inside the court premises and swift action by the police to apprehend all accused in the incident.

They claimed that a group of people had gathered inside the court premises when an accused was being produced and hurled eggs at him. Some lawyers were allegedly hit by the eggs.